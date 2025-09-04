HC flags injuries on BJP workers’ bodies, asks CID SIT for status report in 6 days

The reports of the second post-mortem of the bodies of two BJP supporters, who had allegedly been electrocuted at a cultural event in East Midnapore’s Khejuri on July 12, were placed before a division bench of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.

After a thorough scanning of the reports, Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi questioned the role of police officers and directed the special investigation team ( SIT) of the CID to file a status report on its primary probe into the incident within six days.

After going through the reports, Justice Basak, who is the senior judge of the bench, said: “It seems that the victim duo were beaten up. According to the reports, there are several marks of injury on the bodies. The SIT is directed to produce the case diary, call list of the police officer who had conducted the initial probe, along with the call list of Khejuri police station.”

The division bench had earlier asked the superintendent of SSKM Hospital to form a board of expert doctors to conduct a second post-mortem of the bodies and file a report before the court.

On August 24, the court had set up the SIT of the CID for investigating the mysterious deaths of two BJP activists at Khejuri in East Midnapore on July 12.

The court set up the SIT after noticing some differences between the first and second post-mortem reports.

The lawyer appearing for the petitioners, the family members of the victims, however, continued to claim that his clients had no faith in the police inquiry and demanded a CBI probe.

Sudhir Chandra Paik, 65, and Sujit Das, 26, were found dead at a fair organised by a particular community as part of their religious festival. The incidents of death prompted a clash between two communities, the national highway was blocked, and the BJP had called a shutdown in the area to protest the deaths.

After the first post-mortem of the bodies, the administration had declared that the duo had been electrocuted when an electric post had accidentally fallen on them.

But the BJP was not ready to accept the police version.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that it was a clear case of murder and the autopsies had not been properly conducted.