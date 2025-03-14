Green diktat loses to saffron attack, state: No ban on Utsav in Sonajhuri forest

The state forest department stepped back from its recent decision to prohibit Basanta Utsav or Holi-related revelry in Santiniketan's Sonajhuri forest in the wake of the BJP's allegations that the Mamata Banerjee government was restricting a Hindu festival on Friday to appease its minority votebank.

Last Sunday, the forest department put up several banners in Santiniketan's Sonajhuri forest, informing people that playing with colours and large crowds would not be allowed in the forest area to protect the environment.

On Thursday, forest minister Birbaha Hansda clarified that the forest department had not issued any notice to ban Basanta Utsav in Sonajhuri forest.

"The campaign claiming a ban on the festival of colors in Sonajhuri is a lie. We never decided to ban Basanta Utsav in Sonajhuri forest," said Hansda.

When asked about the banners put up in Sonajhuri on Sunday, she explained: "It was merely a request to people to help preserve the greenery of the area."

A source in the forest department said all banners displayed in the Sonajhuri forest area had been removed on Thursday as the issue turned into a political weapon against the ruling dispensation.

The forest department's stance shifted swiftly after the BJP criticised the Bengal government, accusing it of halting Basanta Utsav at Sonajhuri forest to please the minority community, as it coincided with a Friday in the month of Ramzan.

"Santiniketan Basanta Utsav in Sonajhuri Haat in Shantiniketan is a revered celebration where people from across the globe converge to enjoy the Holi festival but Mamata Banerjee knows just to appease her vote bank!" BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on his X handle.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that not only in Santiniketan but across Bengal, police had instructed local stations to curtail the celebrations to accommodate a particular community's observances.

"This year, for the first time, meetings have been held in every police station to discuss Holi. As this year the Holi falls on Friday, in light of the ongoing holy month of a different community, the police have been trying to prevent celebrations at different places," Adhikari told reporters.

The Nandigram MLA also alleged that an additional superintendent of police in Birbhum had instructed that Basant Utsav in Santiniketan should conclude by 10am.

Birbhum police quickly responded, denying any such restrictions on the festival.

"This is to clarify that no time restriction has been placed by Birbhum District Police in respect of Basanta Utsab and Holi celebration. It will be celebrated as it has always been," Birbhum police said on its official Facebook page.

"We urge all to avoid misinformation and rely only on authentic sources for accurate updates. Let’s celebrate the festival with joy, harmony, and mutual respect," it added.

Birbhum police chief Amandeep said: "There is no ban on playing Holi or observing Basanta Utsav in Sonajhuri or anywhere else."

TMC leaders accused the BJP of using divisive tactics with false claims.

"There may have been some local decisions, but allegations that Holi or any festival was being prevented in the state are baseless. The BJP is playing its usual card of divisive politics," said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

TMC leaders also pointed out that observing Basanta Utsav was not a tradition in Sonajhuri forest. It began barely two years ago when Visva-Bharati officially restricted the entry of outsiders to prevent damage to the heritage campus.

This year, Visva-Bharati also observed the event only within its closed varsity group.

Basanta Utsav, introduced by Visva-Bharati founder and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in the 1920s, was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022 and 2023, the university distanced itself from the event, reportedly to avoid challenges in managing large crowds on campus.

After Santiniketan received UNESCO World Heritage status, varsity officials became stricter about restricting large crowds on campus to protect its buildings.

"No one has stopped tourists from celebrating Basanta Utsav at Sonajhuri forest. But the most important question is that Basanta Utsav was traditionally a festival of Visva-Bharati, which is a central university, and its chancellor is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Why, then, are BJP leaders not urging the Union government to facilitate the varsity in organising the event for all tourists?" asked TMC Rajya Sabha member Samirul Islam.