Government land at Panagarh for fertiliser plant Agri Source India to set up production unit

The cabinet committee on industry and infrastructure approved a proposal to hand over 133.182 acres of government land at Panagarh in West Burdwan to Agri Source India Pvt. Ltd, a fertiliser manufacturing company, to set up a production unit there.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state for finance (independent charge), said the company had approached the state for the required land to set up a production unit.

“The state government has accepted the proposal and the land parcel will soon be handed over to the company on a freehold basis. We wish that the company would start its work soon,” said the minister.

Bhattacharya also said the state government identified four more land parcels in Cooch Behar, Howrah, North Dinajpur and Bankura for setting up shopping malls by private agencies, which would be given the plots with a condition that self-help groups would be given two floors to sell and display their products. Earlier, the state had identified four more land parcels — two in Jalpaiguri and one each in Jhargram and West Midnapore.

New committee

The chief minister has set up a committee to monitor court cases of various departments. The committee will comprise the chief secretary and ministers Firhad Hakim (urban development), Aroop Biswas (power), Sashi Panja (industries), Moloy Ghatak (law) and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Sources said Mamata Banerjee made it clear during a cabinet meeting held in Nabanna on Tuesday that the cases of different departments that were pending in various courts were not being monitored properly. These cases often bring embarrassment to the government as the state's position is not being represented properly in the courts. The committee will monitor all these cases regularly.