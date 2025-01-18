GTA to set up two new healthcare facilities for tourists at Sandakphu

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to set up two new healthcare facilities for tourists at Sandakphu — the highest point in Bengal — and Rohini Gate, the principal point through which visitors enter the Darjeeling hills from the plains.

Situated 11,930 feet above sea level, Sandakphu is a major tourist attraction. It is nestled in the ranges of Singalila National Park.

From May to December 2024, at least three tourists died because of high altitude ailments. The Sukhiapokhri block primary health centre, the nearest medical facility from Sandakphu, is 20km away.

The Darjeeling district hospital is around 40km from Sandakphu.

Arun Sigchi, the executive of the GTA’s health and family welfare department, said the hill body planned to introduce health infrastructure at Sandakphu and Rohini Gate by March when the next tourist season would begin in the hills.

“We have decided to open a health centre at Sandakphu to provide necessary healthcare facilities to tourists, trekkers and other visitors. The centre will be equipped with an ambulance, stretchers and life-saving drugs and manned by trained health assistants, who can provide life-saving support to the visitors in case of any health emergency,” Sigchi said on Friday.

According to Sigchi, the medical facility at Rohini Gate will be operational as a health check-up point for tourists visiting different corners of the Darjeeling hills. Doctors and trained health technicians will be posted at the camp to check the conditions of tourists.

“If any of them are found not fit to ascend, they will be provided with necessary

guidance. They will be allowed to move further only after submitting written consent,”

he said.