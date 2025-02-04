GTA plans revamp of  Swiss cottages in Mirik: Duplexes shut for two years

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has drawn up plans to renovate and reopen 12 Swiss cottages on the outskirts of Mirik.

The Orange Country Retreat, sources said, was built by the now-defunct Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC) which was headed by Subash Ghisingh.

The 12 duplexes modelled on Swiss cottages have a combined kitchen and restaurant.

Located around 2km from the Sumendu Lake, which is in the heart of Mirik town, the cottages offer almost a 360-degree view of the scenic waterbody and the town. The retreat is located amid a pristine pine forest.

“Over the years, the cottages had become old and dilapidated. Around five years ago, an initiative was taken by the tourism department of the GTA (Gorkhaland Territorial Administration) to renovate the duplexes. The renovation was done and tourists were allowed to check into the rooms,” said a source.

However, in the past two years or so, tourists were not allowed to stay at the property though some official events are hosted on the premises nowadays.

Mirik and its surroundings have emerged as a prominent destination where tourists spend nights, unlike earlier when the hill town, which is around 50km from here, was a transit spot or a site for a day’s visit.

“Many homestays have mushroomed in the surroundings of Mirik and tourists spend one or two days there. In Mirik, the occupancy rate of private hotels has also increased. In such a situation, the GTA authorities have decided to renovate the entire property and reopen it for tourists,” the source said.

GTA spokesperson S.P. Sharma said the hill body had surveyed the Swiss cottages to improve the infrastructure.

“We believe the property is an ideal location for foreigners and tourists

who wish to spend days in leisure in a calm and secluded ambience during trips.

That is why the renovation would be done,” said Sharma.

Sources said a team from the engineering cell of the GTA had visited the spot and would submit a report to the GTA.

“The kitchen has to be upgraded and a dormitory will be built for drivers and others accompanying tourists. The cottages need minor repairs. The plan is to reopen the rooms for the tourists at the earliest,” Sharma said.

Arijit Mitra, the executive director of the tourism department of the GTA, said once the cottages were revamped, necessary steps would be taken for tourists to book the property.

“Tourists who want to stay at the property will have different options to book the cottages. The tariff and other details will be finalised in due course,” he said.