GNLF leader Mann Ghisingh banks on Narendra Modi government for hill solution

The leadership of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), on its 46th foundation day in Darjeeling on Saturday, expressed high hopes in the Narendra Modi government for a permanent political solution in the hills.

On Saturday, as the party floated by Subash Ghisingh — still considered the tallest political figure in the hills — celebrated its foundation day, his son and current party chief Mann Ghisingh said Thursday’s talks with Nityanand Rai, the Union minister of state for home, “were successful”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The recent talks were successful and all major issues were raised in the meeting. It is now heading towards a solution which we believe will be delivered soon,” Mann said while addressing party supporters in the hill town.

On Thursday, the Union home ministry held a “tripartite” meeting on the agenda in Delhi. Rai, along with Mann and some other hill leaders and legislators, attended the meeting. However, as none from the state’s side was present at the meeting convened after a gap of nearly four years, it was essentially a bipartite discussion.

“The Government of India has also decided during the dialogue that justice for Gorkhas should be delivered. Everyone must remain united and steadfast, without being swayed by distractions.” Mann said

on Thursday.

The PPS was mentioned in the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha poll manifesto without a definition, but many in the hills thought it meant the new state of Gorkhaland to be carved out of Bengal.

Mann was also critical of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the administrative body formed in the hills through a tripartite agreement in 2012.

“The current disorder in the hills is because of the GTA system. The foundation of the GTA was weak…. but now, we will get a strong foundation and constitutional protection. We should abstain from negative thoughts and mere political speeches will achieve nothing. If a solution is found, it will not be only for the GNLF but for all,” Mann said.

The GTA is run by the Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), which is an ally of Trinamool, Bengal’s ruling party principally against any further division of Bengal. Thapa is the GTA chief executive.

Mann’s assertions hint that the party wants to drive home the point that the Centre is sincere in addressing the PPS issue and that the GNLF is also working on it, said political watchers in the hills.

“Since 2009, the BJP has won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat four times, but so far, it has not acted on the issue. As GNLF is its ally, its leaders had to face questions from people. Now that a round of talks has been held, the GNLF is trying to prove that there has been some progress on the issue,” said a political veteran.