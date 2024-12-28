Ghats revamped for safer, bigger Gangasagar Mela ahead of Makar Sankranti on Jan 14

The Bengal government is augmenting infrastructure at two locations on Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas to accommodate pilgrims for the holy dip during Gangasagar Mela, scheduled for the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

Because of the ongoing erosion that is also threatening the Kapil Muni temple, the administration has been compelled to shut down the main bathing beaches (No. 2 and 3). As an alternative, ghats 1 and 6 are being developed to avert potential hazards on the eroding beaches. These new bathing points, which are at least 1.5km from the sacred Kapil Muni temple, are being expanded to provide more space to lakhs of pilgrims expected at the Gangasagar Mela.

Commenting on the bathing infrastructure being developed on the alternative beaches, a senior official of the Gangasagar-Bakkhali Development Authority said: “We are not creating new ghats but redeveloping the existing ones with widened roads, drinking water facilities, washrooms, and improved lighting arrangements. Our objective is to accommodate more people at the fair and provide safer bathing facilities.”

The Kapil Muni temple situated on beach 2 of Sagar Island is facing a grave threat as relentless tidal waves continue to erode the coastline, inching dangerously close to the sacred site. Concerned over the worsening situation, the Bengal government is exploring long-term solutions to protect one of the state’s most visited pilgrimage destinations.

A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared by the state government on the recommendations of IIT Chennai to combat the erosion. Additionally, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Netherlands government for

technical advice.

The estimated cost for the project has been pegged at ₹267 crore. But with no financial assistance forthcoming from the Centre, the Bengal government is planning to take up the work to prevent the erosion with its resources.

The Gangasagar Mela, an annual religious congregation, is regarded as the world’s second-largest such gathering after Allahabad’s Kumbh Mela. It is held every year during Makar Sankranti at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. The mela will be held from January 10 to 18, with the holy bath scheduled for January 14. At least 60 lakh pilgrims are anticipated to attend the coming congregation.

Although the forthcoming Gangasagar Mela coincides with the Kumbh Mela at Allahabad, officials believe that the footfall of pilgrims at Gangasagar will not dip.

“We expect a bigger crowd this time. Alternative arrangements for the holy bath have been meticulously planned to ensure safety and convenience,” an official said.

Bathing beaches 1 and 6, located at a distance from the main fairgrounds, are in good condition and less crowded.

“Preparations are underway to make these beaches suitable for pilgrims. Safety remains a top priority in their development. The newly developed beaches will be open for pilgrims after rigorous safety checks. We are confident that pilgrims will have a satisfactory experience,” Sundarban affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra said.

The redevelopment of ghat no 1 is progressing rapidly. Anti-fog lights are being installed across the beach for enhanced visibility and safety. The area is being fully electrified through multiple government agencies. Additional lighting arrangements are being made to illuminate the fairgrounds. Toilets are being constructed, and sufficient drinking water pouches will be distributed for the convenience of pilgrims. Electricity and water services are being streamlined to ensure smooth management during the fair.

Officials from the South 24-Parganas district administration are optimistic that the improved infrastructure at these beaches will attract more pilgrims and play a significant role in crowd management. These initiatives aim to offer devotees a new and enhanced experience while performing the holy dip during Makar Sankranti.