Getting power link for business made easy

Industrial and commercial units in Bengal that need bulk power connections up to 11kV will no longer require certification from the electrical inspector but can get a connection through self-certification.

The decision was made by the state power department to streamline the process of power supply to such units that are coming up across the state and encourage private entrepreneurs to make fresh investments in Bengal.

“It is a major decision made by the state power department and will further ease the process of doing business in Bengal,” said Surajit Paul, general secretary of the Federation of Chamber of Commerce & Industries of Eastern India (FCCIEI).

“So far, any industrial or commercial unit in the state requiring a bulk connection of 11kV has had to get the certificate from an electricity inspector. From now on, it is not required. A self-declaration by the entrepreneur about the power requirement will suffice,” Paul said.

On March 19, the department came up with a notification, saying self-certification was enough to get power connection.

Paul pointed out that getting the certificate was a cumbersome process. “In some cases, there have been inordinate delays. We have come across investors who felt discouraged in opening new industrial units because of the lengthy process involved in getting a bulk power connection. This move by the government will help them, especially in north Bengal, where most units require power connection up to 11kV,” he added.

Those who need power above 11 kV, however, will have to get the electrical inspector’s certificate, said a source.

A representative of FCCIEI said they had taken up the issue with state power minister Aroop Biswas.

“We thank him for finally coming up with the decision made in consultation with the officials and engineers of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited,”

he said.

Grace period plea

The FCCIEI has submitted a memo to Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb, requesting him to allow shops and establishments to come up with Bengali signboards by June 30

this year.

Earlier in March, the civic body announced all shops and establishments across the civic area must put up Bengali signboards by April 14.

“We agree with the decision but have appealed to the mayor to extend time till June 30 for the convenience of the city’s business fraternity,” said FCCIEI general secretary Paul. “As Siliguri has a diverse population, we requested the civic body to allow business establishments to put up multi-lingual signboards, that is Hindi and English along

with Bengali.”