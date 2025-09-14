From poacher crackdowns to tiger revival, Parveen Kaswan earns Eco Warrior Award

Parveen Kaswan, the divisional forest officer of Jaldapara Wildlife Division, received the Eco Warrior Award for his contribution to wildlife protection.

The award ceremony was held in New Delhi on September 11, observed nationally as Forest Martyrs’ Day. The secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission, the director general of Forests, Government of India, and the director general of the International Big Cat Alliance were present.

This was the third year of the Eco Warrior Award, instituted by the Indian Forest Service (Central) Association in collaboration with the media house Indian Masterminds.

A jury comprising senior IAS, IPS, IFS officers and conservation experts makes the final selection from the officers nominated by state forest departments.

Kaswan’s work in Jaldapara set him apart from over 80 officers in the running across different categories, said a source.

Kaswan supervised a series of successful operations against poachers in Jaldapara. His team tracked, arrested and secured convictions against several groups, including a notorious rhino poaching gang led by Rikoch Narjinary.

“These operations, carried out with determination and consistency, sent a strong deterrent signal and bolstered protection efforts in one of India’s richest wildlife landscapes,” said a forest department source.

Kaswan also left a mark at Buxa Tiger Reserve, where he oversaw the relocation of two villages from the core area, a task fraught with resistance. “In his tenure, Buxa recorded its first tiger sighting since being declared a Tiger Reserve, a development that raised hopes for revival in a forest that had long struggled with dwindling numbers,” the source added.

After receiving the award, Kaswan stated: “I am very happy. This was possible only because of teamwork. Wherever I have worked, I have been fortunate to be a part of very good teams.”

Kaswan combines his academic prowess with a passion for conservation. An aerospace engineering graduate, he has a master’s degree from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and an M.Phil from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“It was during his academic years that he cracked the Civil Services Examination and entered the Indian Forest Service. Since then, he has worked across West Bengal, leading conservation efforts in difficult terrains and sensitive zones,” said a source.

“The recognition stands as a reminder that protecting forests and wildlife in India rests not only on laws and policies but also on the commitment of officers on the ground,” the source added.