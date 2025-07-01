MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Four hurt in clash over farming on vacant plot in South Dinajpur, six held for violence

A source said that some people have been farming on a vacant plot near a mosque in Kabirpur, a village near Gangarampur police station of the district

Our Correspondent Published 01.07.25, 09:10 AM
Representational image File image

Four persons were injured when two groups clashed over farming on a vacant plot near a local mosque in South Dinajpur on Sunday night.

A source said that some people have been farming on a vacant plot near a mosque in Kabirpur, a village near Gangarampur police station of the district.

Recently, a section of people objected to farming being allowed there, which led to a dispute

On Sunday night, both groups had an altercation, which soon escalated. They attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons and even lobbed crude bombs.

A police team arrived and dispersed the rival groups. They also apprehended six persons for the violence.

“The situation is now under control. Police personnel have been posted in the area,” said a police officer.

