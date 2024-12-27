MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 December 2024

Former vice-principal of St Xavier’s College, Father Patrick Eaton, passes away at 82

Funeral will be held at St Xavier’s College Chapel on December 28 at 9.30am, says a statement from college

Our Bureau Calcutta Published 27.12.24, 06:35 AM
Father Patrick Eaton

Father Patrick Eaton

Former vice-principal of St Xavier’s College, Father Patrick Eaton, passed away early on Thursday. He was 82.

Father Eaton, as fondly called by the staff and students of the college, died of a “cardiac arrest” at a private nursing home in central Calcutta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funeral will be held at St Xavier’s College Chapel on December 28 at 9.30am, said a statement from the college.

Thereafter, his mortal remains would be taken to the Jesuit cemetery at Dhyan Ashram, Diamond Harbour, for burial.

Father Eaton spent more than 30 years of his Jesuit life teaching English and sociology and holding administrative posts such as vice-principal of arts and science and later as the first controller of examinations of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous).

“Father Patrick Eaton was a great Jesuit and companion. He was a great inspiration to many students and staff. His deep commitment to serving the poor and marginalised will be remembered forever. His simple lifestyle, remarkable contribution to higher education, deep commitment to the have-nots and prayerful nature made an indelible mark to many who came across him,” said Father Dominic Savio, principal, St Xavier’s College.

Generations of students remember him for his “kindness and compassion with strictness and firmness.”

“I was the first general secretary of the college union after father became the vice-principal. I remember him as a strict disciplinarian,” said Firdausul Hasan, film producer and honorary secretary of St Xavier’s College (Calcutta) Alumni Association.

RELATED TOPICS

Death St Xavier’s College
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Meritocrat of lofty decency, steely resolve: Maker of post-modern India Manmohan dead

The former PM and statesman was not a caste leader, nor a religious guru, nor a military general, nor a crooked billionaire. His only asset for a political role was his academic learning, honed in various bureaucratic roles
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Saw Manmohan Singh from close quarters. His erudition & wisdom were unquestionable

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT