Former vice-principal of St Xavier’s College, Father Patrick Eaton, passes away at 82

Former vice-principal of St Xavier’s College, Father Patrick Eaton, passed away early on Thursday. He was 82.

Father Eaton, as fondly called by the staff and students of the college, died of a “cardiac arrest” at a private nursing home in central Calcutta.

The funeral will be held at St Xavier’s College Chapel on December 28 at 9.30am, said a statement from the college.

Thereafter, his mortal remains would be taken to the Jesuit cemetery at Dhyan Ashram, Diamond Harbour, for burial.

Father Eaton spent more than 30 years of his Jesuit life teaching English and sociology and holding administrative posts such as vice-principal of arts and science and later as the first controller of examinations of St Xavier’s College (Autonomous).

“Father Patrick Eaton was a great Jesuit and companion. He was a great inspiration to many students and staff. His deep commitment to serving the poor and marginalised will be remembered forever. His simple lifestyle, remarkable contribution to higher education, deep commitment to the have-nots and prayerful nature made an indelible mark to many who came across him,” said Father Dominic Savio, principal, St Xavier’s College.

Generations of students remember him for his “kindness and compassion with strictness and firmness.”

“I was the first general secretary of the college union after father became the vice-principal. I remember him as a strict disciplinarian,” said Firdausul Hasan, film producer and honorary secretary of St Xavier’s College (Calcutta) Alumni Association.