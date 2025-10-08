Flood-hit boar fatally mauls man in Cooch Behar village

A 48-year-old grasscutter was killed after being attacked by a wild boar that had been swept into a riverside village by floodwaters in Cooch Behar district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Baro Shimulguri Tetlichara area under Ghoksadanga gram panchayat of Mathabhanga block II, which is located around 35km from Cooch Behar town.

Victim Dhiren Barman was cutting grass near the riverbank around 10.30am when the wild boar suddenly charged at him. Barman died on the spot from the injuries inflicted by the boar, local sources said. The boar escaped.

Asitabha Chatterjee, the divisional forest officer of Cooch Behar, confirmed the incident.

Several wild animals, including deer and even a rhinoceros, have been sighted in villages such as Ghoksadanga and Premdanga as rising floodwaters have forced them out of their natural habitats.

Forest department teams have deployed pet elephants of the department to launch search operations for these animals and steer them safely back into the forests.

Forest and administrative officials have urged villagers to remain alert and report any sightings of wild animals to the forest department immediately.