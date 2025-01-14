Fire guts three-story wooden building in Gangtok, damages adjacent structures

A fire gutted a three-storied wooden building and partially damaged three adjacent buildings in the Sisa Golai area in Gangtok on Monday.

Police informed the local fire station about the incident around 12.30pm. Two fire engines rushed to the spot and began to douse the flames, along with the police and

local people.

Mahendra Chettri, the subdivisional magistrate of Gangtok, visited the spot with officials of the state disaster management department.

Administrative sources said Padam Bahadur Thapa is the owner of the house. It housed around 10 tenants.

Soon after the fire broke out, there were explosions at the site. Fire officials suspect that LPG cylinders exploded.

It took almost two hours to douse the flames. By then, the entire building had been reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.