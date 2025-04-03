MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire guts shops and partially damages equal number of stalls in Alipurduar

Sources said initially, thick smoke had billowed out of a shop around 1.15pm. Soon, flames engulfed four shops

Our Correspondent Published 03.04.25, 10:28 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A fire completely gutted two shops and partially damaged an equal number of stalls at College Halt here on Tuesday afternoon.

The affected shopowners have pegged the losses at 50 lakh.

Sources said initially, thick smoke had billowed out of a shop around 1.15pm. Soon, flames engulfed four shops.

Within 15 minutes, two fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

When a large crowd gathered, police kept the onlookers at a safe distance so that the firemen could do their work.

The fire was brought under control within an hour. Representatives of the College Halt Byabsayee Samiti, a local trade body, said a jewelry shop and a shop selling hardware items were completely damaged in the fire.

A photocopier stall and another shop selling cosmetics and stationery items were partially damaged, along with a house.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that some people had gathered dry leaves in a house beside the hardware shop and had set those on fire.

