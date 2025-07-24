Fin-tastic! Chel snakehead spotted after 85 years, reappearance sparks scientific buzz

An ornamental fish that was believed to have vanished from the Himalayan rivers more than 85 years ago has suddenly reappeared in the remote waters of the Chel river in Kalimpong.

The discovery has sparked scientific excitement, making experts hopeful about aquatic biodiversity in the eastern Himalayan region.

The Chel snakehead, scientifically named Channa amphibeus and locally known as Bora Chung, had long held an almost mythical status among ichthyologists or scientists who study fish.

Last recorded between 1918 and 1933, the species was presumed extinct after repeated surveys in its native river system failed to locate it.

However, in what experts are hailing as one of the most significant rediscoveries in recent Indian ichthyologic history, the Chel snakehead was spotted not once, but three times in 2024 near its source river in Kalimpong's Gorubathan.

Kalimpong district fisheries department announced the reappearance of the fish now, waiting for some months according to norms.

Sumanta Kumar Biswas, the district fisheries officer, said that the species was remarkable not only for its resilience but also its appearance.

“It features chrome-yellow to orange stripes and a neon patch beneath the eye, with the highest number of lateral-line scales among all snakeheads of the Gachua group. The fish, measuring well over most native snakeheads, had evaded scientists for nearly a century despite targeted expeditions, reinforcing its elusive and near-legendary image,” he said.

“This rediscovery not only reinforces the ecological significance of the region but also renews our belief in the persistence of biodiversity, even in species long believed to be lost,” Biswas added.

He also stated that the eastern Himalayan ecosystem, already recognised as a biodiversity hotspot, has once again proven its unpredictability and hidden abundance.

“With its mountainous terrain, dense forests and crystal streams, the region continues to surprise conservationists. Apart from its ecological relevance, the Chel snakehead is already drawing attention from the aquarium trade,” the official added.

The juvenile fish in vibrant colours have found high demand in ornamental fish markets. A juvenile Chel snakehead of about two to three inches is fetching around ₹150 per piece, adding to the economic interest around its conservation, said a source.

Sources said that the other popular and high-value ornamental species, such as the Gray’s stone loach (₹250 per two-inch fish), Moose Face Loach, Wedge Tail Loach, Y-Y Loach and Mottled Loach, are already driving a local trade that holds promise for sustainable livelihoods.

“Chel Snakehead is near extinction, but Loaches are also vulnerable, yet efforts should be made to get them back in nature by conservation and propagation,” said a fish expert based in the hills.