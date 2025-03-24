Farmer at field 'thrashed' by on duty BSF jawan posted near India-Bangladesh border

Tension flared along the India-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur district on Friday after a farmer from a bordering village was allegedly assaulted by a BSF jawan stationed there.

The injured farmer, Motiur Rahman Mondal, is currently undergoing treatment at Balurghat Sadar Hospital.

Hili police have launched an investigation following a complaint lodged by his family on Saturday.

According to sources, Motiur, a resident of Gosaipur, was working in his field near the border when he was called by a BSF jawan on duty at the Chakgopal border outpost.

Abdul Majiz Mondal, the victim’s father, recounted the incident: “My son was tending to his field when a BSF jawan called him. After a brief conversation with the jawan, my son returned to work”.

The father alleged that his son was again summoned by the BSF jawan.

“My son was reluctant to go to the personnel for the second time. At this point, the jawan assaulted my son and dragged him inside the camp,” Abdul Majiz alleged.

However, the father couldn’t say what transpired between the BSF jawan and his son that made the jawan beat up Motiur.

Sources said that following the incident, residents rushed to the camp and a heated

argument with the BSF personnel followed.

“We have filed a complaint with the police,” the father added.

Local residents initially took Motiur to Hili block health centre.

The youth was later shifted to the Balurghat hospital for further treatment.

A police officer from Hili said that they were investigating the incident.

“The injured man’s family has lodged a complaint with us and an investigation

is underway.”

As of now, BSF authorities have not issued any statement regarding the incident.