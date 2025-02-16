Face-off in hill politics: Test of hope in Darjeeling for Anit Thapa and Ajoy Edwards

Ajoy Edwards and Anit Thapa, two prominent political faces in the hills, exchanged verbal volleys on Saturday.

While Edwards, who heads the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), accused Thapa of avoiding meeting him, the latter, who heads the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), said Edwards wanted to meet him for his ability to deliver to people.

On Saturday, Edwards reached Thapa’s house in Kurseong. The BGPM chief, however, was not at home then.

“I went to meet Anit Thapa at his residence in Kurseong today morning. But someone in the house told me that he (Thapa) was not at home. I told the person to inform him (Thapa) about my name and I came to meet him,” Edwards said after returning from Thapa’s house.

On February 12, Edwards had said that he had sent some letters to Thapa, who is the chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on different issues pertaining to the hills but the latter did not reply to any of the letters.

He had referred to a letter sent to Thapa on February 10, seeking to take necessary steps for the fixation of the minimum wages for tea workers and some other issues related to the tea population in the hills.

A few days back, Edwards had also said that if Thapa did not respond, he would meet him wherever Thapa went to attend any event.

“The chief executive of GTA had attended his office for the last time on January 21. As I did not get any response to my letters, I went to his residence. Again, I could not meet him,” said the IGJF leader.

While Edwards tried to drive home the point that Thapa for not meeting him and for being non-responsive in communication, The BGPM chief said anybody could meet him.

“Ajay Edwards went to my place as he considers me to be a leader and has faith and expectations from me. But I was not at home then,” said Thapa.

“Anybody can visit my place as people turnup to meet leaders with hopes and aspirations. Everybody is welcome,” he added.