Extra room for Darjeeling Hills University's temporary campus

Authorities of Darjeeling Hills University (DHU) have begun constructing an additional room on its temporary campus at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Mungpoo to enhance its physical infrastructure, in collaboration with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Mungpoo is located approximately 45km from here.

The construction of the permanent varsity building is in progress.

Acting on the directive of GTA chief executive Anit Thapa, the university has begun work to address its longstanding classroom shortage.

Sujata Rani Rai, the registrar of DHU, said the construction had begun on May 21 following instructions from the GTA to the engineering department and the executive director to prioritise and expedite the work.

“The move comes in response to growing concerns over the limited space available for teaching and other essential academic activities,” she said.

Rai said that when the university started on the ITI campus, there was a classroom on the third floor that was used as the reading room for the faculty members.

“But a storm damaged the room. We sought repairs which have been done. We can now use that area as the confidential room and have plans to build a classroom near it,” she added.

Teji Mala Gurung Nag, the vice-chancellor of DHU, said at a recent meeting with Thapa, she had flagged the infrastructural challenges faced by DHU.

“The lack of classrooms and basic academic facilities was hampering the smooth conduct of offline classes. Now, we have the first semester students with us, but from the upcoming session, there will be one more semester in the varsity. Then, the number of classrooms will not be adequate,” she said.

A GTA official said further details of the pace and timeline of the construction would be released in the coming days. “The infrastructural development is expected to relieve the pressure on existing facilities and allow both students and faculty to function more effectively,” said the official.

The varsity was established in 2021. As of now, postgraduate programmes in English, mathematics, Nepali, political science, history, and mass communication are offered at the institution.