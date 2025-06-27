Event scrapped after Trinamul Congress-run Kalyani municipality faces criticism

The Trinamul Congress-run Kalyani municipality has sent letters to 20 schools under its jurisdiction with a plea for their participation in the civic body's Rath Yatra celebrations on Friday.

With several academics questioning the civic body’s power in involving educational institutions in a religious programme, the municipality on Thursday evening cancelled the programme.

In the letter signed by municipality chairman Nilimesh Roy Chowdhury, each school was asked to send a small decorated chariot accompanied by five students and one teacher. The letter also instructed school heads to ensure that their teams reached the municipal premises by 4.30pm on Friday.

While the Kalyani civic administration has described the communication as a “mere appeal” and the participation as “voluntary,” the initiative has drawn criticism from various teachers, individuals and rationalist organisations.

Sources revealed that the Rath Yatra had been jointly conceived by the municipality and the Nadia district administration. The letter had reportedly been issued with the approval of the subdivisional officer (SDO) of Kalyani. It was further endorsed by the sub-inspector and assistant inspector of schools in Kalyani.

Some schools confirmed participation despite the challenges. Mohua Biswas Pal, head teacher of Kalyani Vidyamandir Prathamik Vidyalaya, said: “We will attend the event. A chariot is being prepared as advised.”

However, a teacher from another school, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “Such events are unsolicited, especially when students are involved. Nevertheless, ignoring the request is difficult when it comes from a civic body governed by the ruling party.”

Former teacher and MP Alokesh Das, a Kalyani resident, said: “Both the ruling parties at the Centre and in the state have entered an unhealthy race over religion. Now, they’re involving students in religious activities. The day is not far when members of all faiths will demand religious programmes in schools involving students.”

Nastik Manch, which represents atheists, has written to the municipality chairman, demanding the cancellation of the event and the withdrawal of the letter.

Pratap Chandra Das, secretary, said: “In a secular state, governments do not formally organise religious events... This is not only an abuse of administrative power but a clear violation of the Constitution’s secular principles.”

Nilimesh Roy Chowdhury, a former professor at Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, dismissed the criticism. “The event is aimed only to entertain the children. Rath Yatra has a long association with children, beyond its religious aspect. We planned to recreate that nostalgic atmosphere. We haven’t issued any directive. It was just an appeal."

SDO Kalyani Avijit Samanta told The Telegraph in the evening: "For some unavoidable reasons, the municipality cancelled the event."