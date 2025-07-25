EPFO to identify PF defaulters in Terai and Darjeeling tea belts in August

The Siliguri regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Union ministry of labour and employment will inspect the tea estates of the Terai and Darjeeling brew belts in August.

The inspections aim to verify if the estate owners are regularly depositing provident funds of their employees and workers with the EPFO.

“Next month, we will inspect the tea estates located in the hills and the Terai to check whether PF accounts of the workers are maintained properly,” said Shailendra Nath Jha, the regional provident fund commissioner of Siliguri, on Thursday.

A source said the department has obtained approval from higher authorities for inspection, a move which follows consistent demands from tea trade unions that PF authorities should take strict steps against tea planters who default in paying PF.

Delays in depositing the PF with the EPFO affects workers, trade unions have

pointed out.

“The inspection will ascertain if funds were deposited into PF accounts, whether deposits are up to date and whether all employees in a tea estate have been brought under the ambit of the provident fund. If it is found that the share of money deducted from workers and employees has not been deposited, we will lodge police complaints,” said a source in the EPFO.

In recent months, leaders of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, which is affiliated to the INTTUC (Trinamool workers’ front), have said the PF dues pile up in some gardens every month as the management appears to be nonchalant about regularising PF payments.

“The EPFO is a central government organisation. Yet, it is not taking steps against tea companies with PF dues. Eventually, workers get affected,” said Ritabrata Banerjee, the state INTTUC president.

The Bharatiya Tea Workers’ Union, backed by the BJP, has also picked up the issue and wants the PF authorities to act.

An official of EPFO said that they have faced difficulties in taking strict actions against defaulters.

“They run tea gardens on land leased out by the state government. We cannot exert pressure on them saying we can take possession of their immovable properties. In some cases, the trade union representatives appleal to us to abstain from taking drastic measures in the interest of workers. These issues have hindered the department from taking action against PF defaulters,” he said.

A senior BJP leader based in the Terai said the state police had a major role in resolving the issue.

“Even if the EPFO authorities file a complaint, the state police have to take further legal steps against defaulters (tea planters concerned), which include arrest,” said

the leader.

Scheme launch

Jha, the regional provident fund commissioner of Siliguri, announced the launch of the employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme in the region. The ELI scheme will support job generation, improve employability and enhance social security, he said.

Under it, first-time employees under the PF ambit will get a month’s wage (up to ₹15,000) annually as an additional amount for two years and some other benefits,

sources said.