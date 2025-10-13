Entry fee waiver hits Gorumara self-help groups, village women struggle to sell handicraft items

Forest dweller-led self-help groups (SHGs) based around Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary, engaged in making handicrafts, are facing financial hardship after the forest department waived the entry fees for tourists visiting these areas.

“After the recent floods, the flow of tourists has already reduced, and there are hardly any bookings. Above all, the decision of the forest department to waive entry fees for tourists has badly hit our business,” said Sabita Paik, an artisan and member of a self-help group in Gorumara.

A forest department source stated that earlier, every visitor entering the forest had to pay around ₹200 as an entry fee. Of this, ₹30 to ₹50 was included as the charge of a handicraft product — made by local SHG artisans — which was distributed to all visitors at the entrance.

However, during an administrative meeting in Alipurduar in January, chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over the “high” entry fees and vehicle charges at Buxa Tiger Reserve after local MLA Suman Kanjilal raised the issue. She asked chief secretary Manoj Pant to look into the matter. Following this, the forest department issued an order stating that no charges would be collected from vehicles or tourists visiting wildlife habitats.

Radha Kora, another artisan, stated: “We make handicrafts using bamboo, wood, jute, cloth, and cane. Earlier, we could earn around ₹35,000 a month through sales facilitated by the department. But since the entry fee waiver, our earnings have dropped to barely ₹5,000 per month.”

According to a source, around 160 members from 16 SHGs in forest villages are facing similar difficulties.

Dwijwa Pratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of Gorumara, admitted that the waiver has affected the livelihood of these artisans.

“After the entry fees were waived, we can no longer givevisitors handicrafts,” Sen said. “We are trying to extend some assistance to these artisans by urging tourists to buy their products,” he added.