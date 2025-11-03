MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Enforcement Directorate searches carpenter’s house in Nadia district over fake passport scam

The ED sleuths had in October arrested a person, Indubhushan Haldar, from Chakdah for allegedly helping a Pakistani operative obtain passports for illegal Bangladeshi nationals

PTI Published 03.11.25, 10:59 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

A team of the Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of a person in Chakdah area of West Bengal’s Nadia district, in connection with a fake passport scam, a senior officer said.

The accused, a carpenter, was allegedly involved in preparing fake passports, he said.

"Many of these passports were sent abroad. We are conducting a search and will also question this person," the officer said.

The ED sleuths had in October arrested a person, Indubhushan Haldar, from Chakdah for allegedly helping a Pakistani operative obtain passports for illegal Bangladeshi nationals, he said.

The officer said the carpenter’s name surfaced during the questioning of Haldar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Passport Scam
