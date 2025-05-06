MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ED raids underway at five places in Kolkata over 'irregularities' in NRI quota medical admissions

ED sleuths started simultaneous raids in the Ballygunge area in the southern part of the city and New Town on the outskirts of the eastern metropolis

PTI Published 06.05.25, 12:19 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. TTO graphics

Raids are underway by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at five locations in and around Kolkata on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in admission to private medical colleges under the non-resident Indian (NRI) quota, an official said.

ED sleuths started simultaneous raids in the Ballygunge area in the southern part of the city and New Town on the outskirts of the eastern metropolis, he said.

"We are conducting raids in connection with the irregularities in NRI quota admissions. There is a coaching centre in New Town which is being searched," a senior ED official said.

The central probe agency is investigating whether documents were forged to create false NRI credentials for admission of local Indian students in medical colleges in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

