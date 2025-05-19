MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 19 May 2025

Election Commission official in West Bengal suspended for 'gross misconduct'

The accused had added his mobile number to the login credentials of the assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) for Kakdwip, without authorisation

PTI Published 19.05.25, 09:44 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Election Commission has suspended a systems manager posted at the Kakdwip subdivision in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district for "gross misconduct", an official said.

He has been "immediately suspended" following a complaint received from the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This person has been found guilty of gross misconduct while discharging his official duties," the official said.

The accused had added his mobile number to the login credentials of the assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) for Kakdwip, without authorisation, he said.

"He then used the OTP which he received on his mobile phone to log into the system before disposing of the applications filed under Forms 6, 7, and 8," the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Election Commission (EC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Two faces on Sindoor face: Ashoka University professor in cuffs, BJP minister spared

A minister in Madhya Pradesh whose communally loaded comment on Colonel Qureshi prompted a high court directive for an FIR continues to be spared 'coercive action' despite the Supreme Court refusing to protect him from any
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai during the State Lawyers Conference organised by Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, in Mumbai, Sunday, May 18, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Constitution is supreme, its pillars must work together. Bulldozer justice can’t override law

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT