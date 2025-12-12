Eight boys rescued from Malda foxnut processing units by labour department

The state labour department rescued eight boys from makhna (foxnut) processing units in Gorgori, within the Harishchandrapur police station limits of Malda, on Thursday.

A team, led by the deputy labour commissioner Sheikh Noushad Ali and officials from the district child protection unit, conducted surprise inspections across several makhna-processing centres in Harishchandrapur I and II blocks.

“These minor boys, all from Bihar, were found engaged in processing work, which is completely illegal. They have been shifted to a safe home in South Dinajpur,” said an official from the district child protection unit.

A source said nearly 8,000 makhna producers and processors operate in the two blocks of Harishchandrapur. Many workers from Bihar’s Darbhanga and Madhubani districts migrate to the area for seasonal employment and often bring their children along to supplement family income.

“This is the peak season for boiling and frying makhna. We have received allegations that children working here are subjected to torture and abuse. Based on these inputs, the raid was conducted,” a labour department official added.

Producers and unit owners, however, denied direct involvement in child labour. “We never employ minors. Some workers bring their families...A few children may help their parents without our knowledge, but we do not encourage this,” said the owner of a local makhna processing unit.

The labour department will continue to monitor the area to prevent further instances of child labour, a source said.