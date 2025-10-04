MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Saturday, 04 October 2025

Education camp for students in Malda part of year-long outreach to remote islets

The initiative has been planned to pay homage to social reformer and educationist Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, who dedicated his life to empowering the marginalised through education

Soumya De Sarkar Published 04.10.25, 09:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The district secondary education department in Malda, in collaboration with teachers, has launched an ambitious year-long programme to support students, particularly those in remote and backward areas.

The initiative has been planned to pay homage to social reformer and educationist Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, who dedicated his life to empowering the marginalised through education.

Banibrata Das, the district inspector of schools (secondary education) (DIS-SE), said a special programme would be organised each month over the coming year to support students from isolated islets such as Bhutni, Gadai, and Hamidpur, where educational opportunities remain limited.

“We intend to conduct dedicated education camps on these islets of the district to assist students. Our teachers will participate in these efforts,” he said.

Alongside the academic camps, a focused drive will support Thurabari Ol Chiki High School, the sole Ol Chiki medium school in the district, where the first batch of students is preparing for the Madhyamik examinations next year.

“Also, to foster scientific curiosity, we have resolved to organise a science congress in Malda,” added Das.

The department has also planned to convene student-centric camps designed to help pupils manage academic and personal stress.

“Students frequently face stress and, at times, depression. We will engage experts and psychologists alongside teachers to help students overcome these challenges,” said Jayanta Sarkar, an assistant inspector of schools (secondary education).

Das emphasised they want to develop a culture of “happy learning”.

“We believe that when students experience joy in the learning process, attendance improves and dropout rates decline,” said the official, while adding that the event calendar was finalised on September 26, on the birth anniversary of Vidyasagar.

Byomkesh Sarkar, the assistant headmaster in a state-aided secondary school, said: “It is a commendable initiative. We will surely extend all support to such efforts.”

