Students block road over Madhyamik form fee in North Dinajpur

Protests erupted at Islampur High School in North Dinajpur on Wednesday after a section of Class X students alleged that the school authorities were collecting ₹500 from each of them for filling out their forms for the Madhyamik exam.

The students demonstrated at the school and blocked the state highway in front of the institution in Islampur town.

Police rushed to the spot and persuaded the agitators to lift the blockade that continued for around 45 minutes.

On Wednesday morning, the students overturned the tables, chairs and other furniture in classrooms in protest. Around 11am, they walked up to the state highway and raised the blockade that crippled traffic in the town.

“Last year, the school had charged ₹200 each from Madhyamik examinees. But this year, we have been told to pay ₹500 for filling up our forms for the exam. This is unjustified. We checked with students of other schools and found that they need to pay ₹50 or ₹100,” said Mohammad Faiz Nazar, a student who joined the protests.

Hundreds of people, including students and office goers, had to bear the brunt of the blockade on the principal thoroughfare.

“We want the administration to take steps against the school. It seems some people are making money at the institution on the pretext of filling out our examination forms. The authorities should announce that they would charge a lesser amount like other schools, or else, we will resume our protest,” said Nihal Akhtar, another Class X student.

Islampur police officers spoke to the students, and after around 45 minutes, they dispersed.

Salimuddin Ahmed, the headmaster, was brief in his reaction. “I will talk to the students concerned to resolve the issue,” said Ahmed, who refused to comment on the students’ allegation.