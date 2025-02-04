Earthmover driver held for chasing wild tusker in Jalpaiguri district

The driver of an earthmover that was used to chase a wild tusker in Jalpaiguri district last Saturday was arrested on Monday.

Last week, the elephant came out of the Apalchand forest and strayed into some localities of Damdim, under the Mal sub-division of the district.

A group of people chased, teased, and attacked the elephant, leaving the animal agitated. As the elephant roamed around Aman Ekka, the driver, reached the spot with the earth-mover machine.

He dangled the iron bucket of the equipment, positioned it in front of the elephant at a distance, and tried to chase away the animal.

Such an act irritated the elephant and it rammed into the equipment. It hit the iron bucket with the head, got injured, and left the spot. Later, foresters steered it back to

the forest.

In due course, a video went viral on social media, showing Ekka driving the equipment and irritating the elephant. This made the state forest department and also representatives of some NGOs which work on wildlife conservation, file complaints at the Mal police station.

Police acted on the complaint and nabbed Ekka today. He is from the Targhera forest village area of Jalpaiguri.

“The driver has violated the Wildlife (Protection) Act. That is why complaints were lodged against him with the police. The police have arrested him and the law will take its course,” said a forester.

Later on Monday, foresters said that they have formed a three-member medical board to treat the wild tusker that is suspected to have suffered injuries after ramming into the earth-mover.

“The elephant has been located in Baikunthapur forest and its activities suggest that it has been injured. It is under the watch of our men. The three-member team of doctors will examine the elephant on Tuesday morning,” said a forest official.

He mentioned that if they find any serious injury, the animal will be tranquilised for treatment.

Ekka, the earthmover’s driver, was produced in a court in Jalpaiguri. The court ordered judicial custody of 14 days for him.