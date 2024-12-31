Dinhata civic chief quits over graft slur on staff

The chairman of the Trinamool Congress-run Dinhata municipality in Cooch Behar district resigned on Monday following allegations of corruption levelled at an employee of the civic body.

Gouri Shankar Maheswari tendered his resignation to the district magistrate. The letter has been sent to the state government.

“A racket working outside the civic body forged the official seal of the municipality, and my letterhead and seal to cheat people. We filed a complaint with police and they are investigating it,” said Maheswari.

“I have resigned to clear any misconception that I might influence the police probe,” he added.

On Tuesday, Sujoy Saha, a resident of Ward 2 of Dinhata, complained that Uttam Chakraborty, an employee of the municipality, had taken ₹77,000 from him on the pretext of collecting the charge on behalf of the civic body for approving his building plan.

“It was found that the civic body has not received the money. In due course, six other residents made similar complaints,” said a source.

Such allegations made the civic authorities act and a complaint was filed with the police. Also, four employees working in the building cell of the civic body were transferred to other departments.

The police have interrogated Chakraborty for almost 90 hours so far, said sources. After Maheswari stepped down from his post, he was called to the Dinhata police station for questioning. “I will extend all necessary assistance to them,” he said.