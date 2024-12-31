MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Dinhata civic chief quits over graft slur on staff

On Tuesday, Sujoy Saha, a resident of Ward 2 of Dinhata, complained that Uttam Chakraborty, an employee of the municipality, had taken Rs 77,000 from him on the pretext of collecting the charge on behalf of the civic body for approving his building plan

Our Correspondent Published 31.12.24, 11:14 AM
Gouri Shankar Maheswari, the chairman of Dinhata municipality, after tendering his resignation from the chairman’s post on Monday.

Gouri Shankar Maheswari, the chairman of Dinhata municipality, after tendering his resignation from the chairman’s post on Monday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

The chairman of the Trinamool Congress-run Dinhata municipality in Cooch Behar district resigned on Monday following allegations of corruption levelled at an employee of the civic body.

Gouri Shankar Maheswari tendered his resignation to the district magistrate. The letter has been sent to the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A racket working outside the civic body forged the official seal of the municipality, and my letterhead and seal to cheat people. We filed a complaint with police and they are investigating it,” said Maheswari.

“I have resigned to clear any misconception that I might influence the police probe,” he added.

On Tuesday, Sujoy Saha, a resident of Ward 2 of Dinhata, complained that Uttam Chakraborty, an employee of the municipality, had taken 77,000 from him on the pretext of collecting the charge on behalf of the civic body for approving his building plan.

“It was found that the civic body has not received the money. In due course, six other residents made similar complaints,” said a source.

Such allegations made the civic authorities act and a complaint was filed with the police. Also, four employees working in the building cell of the civic body were transferred to other departments.

The police have interrogated Chakraborty for almost 90 hours so far, said sources. After Maheswari stepped down from his post, he was called to the Dinhata police station for questioning. “I will extend all necessary assistance to them,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Trinamul Congress (TMC) Cooch Behar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Atrocities get CM burial: Mamata asks Sandeshkhali women 'not to go if called'

Bengal CM sidestepped the land-grab allegations, although sources in her party and government said these plots — large tracts of fertile land converted into fisheries — were being quietly returned to the rightful owners
The vitals of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast, being monitored at the Khanauri border.
Quote left Quote right

I appeal to youths of Punjab & Haryana to rush to Khanauri border to save this satyagraha

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT