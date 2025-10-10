Curbs on crowding imposed by Cooch Behar administration after wild boar attacks

The Cooch Behar administration on Thursday imposed restrictions on public gatherings at certain villages under Mathabhanga block of the district where fatal attacks on humans by wild boars forced out of jungles due to flooding were reported.

Panic has gripped parts of Cooch Behar and Mathabhanga subdivisions as wild animals, including wild boars and rhinos, have begun straying into human settlements since Sunday's deluge.

Two persons — Dhiren Barman and Kashikanta Barman — were killed by wild boars in two separate incidents in Mathabhanga subdivision in the past two days, prompting the administration to impose emergency restrictions.

Navneet Mittal, the subdivisional officer (SDO) of Mathabhanga, issued an order temporarily restricting the movement of vehicles and residents “in non-forest areas “ under Ghoksadanga police station to prevent more deaths.

The SDO invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, to issue an ex-parte order restricting civilian and vehicular movement in Baro Shimulguri and Khopaduli villages under Ghoksadanga police station.

The order states that the restriction has been imposed to ensure that villagers did not assemble in large numbers at a time when officials were either trying to drive away wild boars or tranquillise them.

It states that several wild boars have been sighted and have attacked villagers outside forest zones. Forest and police teams, along with a rapid response unit, have been deployed to the area. However, officials said rescue and containment efforts are being hampered by heavy flooding and muddy terrain.

“This is an ex-parte order. The forest and police personnel are carrying out operations, but public movement will remain restricted until the situation is brought under control,” SDO Mittal said.

Copies of the order have been sent to the district magistrate, superintendent of police, divisional forest officer, sub-divisional police officer, block development officer, and officer-in-charge of Ghoksadanga police station.

Fear and tension have spread through villages such as Ghoksadanga, Baro Shimulguri and nearby areas. “Wild boars are roaming near our homes,” said a villager.

A forest department official said that wild animals were straying into human settlements in search of food and shelter as the forests were still submerged under floodwaters.