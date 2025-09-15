MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Crude bomb explodes in Murshidabad, man injured; police probe on

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Raninagar area when four persons were making crude bombs, and one of these explosives went off, a senior officer said

PTI Published 15.09.25, 11:31 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A man was severely injured in a bomb explosion in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, and three persons were detained in this connection, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Raninagar area when four persons were making crude bombs, and one of these explosives went off, a senior officer said.

"An initial probe revealed that the injured and three others were making crude bombs, and one of the bombs exploded. We are investigating the matter. Three of them were detained," the officer said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

