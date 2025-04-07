Crowds shun Calcutta High Court's order, carry sharp metal weapons during Ram Navami rallies

Many displayed sharp metal weapons during Ram Navami rallies across Bengal on Sunday in a blatant violation of Calcutta High Court directives.

Except for a few, most of the rallies turned into displays of weapons, lathis, and muscle power. The court’s cap of 500 participants per rally was also grossly violated.

In Barasat, the BJP and the Sangh Parivar organised a mega rally on Sunday evening, led by BJP Bengal president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, alongside actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty. Both led the rally on an open jeep, followed by a massive crowd, where many carrying sharp metal weapons like swords, tridents and long knives while chanting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

In Mecheda, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led a Ram Navami procession where many carried sticks with saffron flags affixed to them. In Shibpur of Howrah, a massive procession taken out from the Narsinha temple in the Kazipara area was organised by Anjani Putra Sena on Sunday morning, where devotees carried arms “as a mark of religious pride”.

Former BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh led a Ram Navami rally in Kharagpur town during which he displayed his skills with a lathi.

In Duttapulia of Nadia district, the Matuas held a procession to mark Ram Navami, with participants carrying metal weapons like swords, axes, and long daggers. Organisers announced over a mic: “These arms are not to attack anyone, but are rather a symbol of our valour.”

BJP strongman and former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh led a rally in New Town and later in Kankinara-Jagatdal. In both, participants carried arms.