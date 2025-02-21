Criminals attack house of woman head of Trinamul Congress-run panchayat in outskirts of Raiganj

Criminals attacked the house of the woman head of a Trinamool-run panchayat in the outskirts of Raiganj town on Thursday before daybreak.

Her husband, who is also a TMC leader, filed a complaint with Raiganj police. Police registered a case and arrested two persons in this connection.

Trisha Pramanik Roy, the pradhan of Maraikura panchayat in Raiganj block, said that around 4.15 am, she woke up to unusual sounds.

“Some people were throwing bricks and stones at our windowpanes. They also lobbed some crude bombs. We immediately called the police who reached the spot. The incident has left me worried over the security of my family,” said Trisha.

Kushal, her husband, who is also a vice-president of North Dinajpur district TMC, said the attackers are close aides of Partha Das, the Raiganj block president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

“I spotted some of the attackers who are known to be close to Partha Das. They were drunk. I suspect someone else orchestrated the attack and the police should find the truth,” said Kushal.

The attack also led to panic among their neighbours. “I woke up hearing the sound of shattering glasses and found that some people were indiscriminately throwing bricks at the house (of the pradhan). Such an incident has never happened in our area,” said Sumitra Roy, a neighbour.

Soon after the incident, Partha Das, the TMCP leader, reached the spot. As he spoke to Kushal, the duo got into a squabble.

“He (Kushal) has named some youths who are associated with TMCP. They have no connection with the incident. They were returning home after working as waiters at a catering service,” said Das.

Later in the day, Rantu Das, the North Dinajpur district TMCP president, also went to Trisha’s house.

“The attackers are not associated with TMC or any of its organisations. They are outsiders who might be linked with some other political party. The police are looking into the case,” said Rantu.

TMC insiders said Rantu and Partha represent different lobbies in the TMCP, which explained their contradictory statements.

The incident has also made BJP leaders react.

“It is yet another instance of the acute infighting within the TMC. Even an elected panchayat chief is not safe,” said Parthapratim Choudhury, a local BJP leader.

The police said two persons, Narayan Pramanik and Tamal Sharma, were arrested and a search was on for some others.