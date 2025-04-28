CPM expels former Asansol MP for dirty texting to a woman Citu leader from Murshidabad

The CPM has expelled former Asansol MP and a member of the Jyoti Basu cabinet, Bansagopal Chowdhury, from the party following a complaint by a woman Citu leader from Murshidabad that he had been sending her dirty texts.

Chowdhury was informed about his expulsion through a notice published in the CPM mouthpiece Ganashakti on Sunday.

In the notice issued by the CPM state committee secretary, it was said that after attempts were made to correct him failed, it was decided to expel Chowdhury for his serious misconduct.

Chowdhury was a member of the CPM district committee of West Burdwan.

The woman party leader had lodged a complaint with the party's district leadership of constant harassment and sending "filthy" messages through WhatsApp in November last year.

Her complaint was forwarded to the state committee. The state leadership later formed an inquiry committee to investigate her charge.

In between, the woman repeatedly urged her district leadership to seek justice. She was assured by the district leaders that proper action would be taken by the state leadership as they were carrying out an inquiry against Chowdhury on the allegations.

Last Sunday, the woman after the Brigade meeting of the party asked on her Facebook wall when she would get "justice".

Some messages reportedly sent by Chowdhury also went viral on social media.

The state CPM leadership on Saturday found Chowdhury guilty and expelled him. The expulsion notice was issued by the party on Sunday.

Chowdhury refuted the charges against him and said he was a victim of conspiracy.

"The allegations were baseless and the result of a conspiracy against me. Those pelting stones sitting in a room of glass will have to look at themselves and their own morality. The Trinamool Congress verbally attacked me on several issues as part of their politics but never maligned my personal character like the way my own party did," said Chowdhury.

Asked whether he would join any new political party, Chowdhury said some rumours were floating that he would join the Trinamool Congress soon but those were "all cooked up stories".

"I joined the party at the age of 19. I know Salimda (Md Salim) from my childhood. I have good relations with other political parties but I will continue with my social work," he said.

West Burdwan CPM district secretary Gauranga Chatterjee refused to comment on this issue.