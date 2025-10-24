CPM Bhai Phota cheer for flood victims in Jalpaiguri, message of unity in Cooch Behar

The Jalpaiguri district CPM took the initiative to celebrate Bhai Phota or Bhratri Dwitiya on Thursday in a flood-hit area in Dhupguri block, spending the day with flood victims.

In the Gadhearkuthi panchayat area of Dhupguri block, which was ravaged by the devastating floods of October 5, many residents are still homeless and struggling to rebuild their lives. Amid such adversity, the initiative was taken by the CPM under the banner of “Amader Rannaghor", a community kitchen that the party has been running for the flood victims.

The residents of Hoglartari village, most of whom have lost their homes, congregated at the event. Bhai Phota was organised for people of all communities, cutting across caste and religious lines.

“Bhai Phota is not merely a festival of blood relations — it is now a symbol of human connection. The true reflection of harmony is when people stand beside one another in times of crisis. Our event was to disseminate the message of humanity that is beyond caste and religion,” said Pijush Mishra, the Jalpaiguri district CPM secretary who was present at the function.

As part of the occasion, “Amader Rannaghor” also hosted a community lunch for around 500 people.

Sisters honoured

In Cooch Behar, a festival with a twist was witnessed on the bank of the Sagardighi on Thursday. On Bhai Phota, brothers who applied the ritual mark on their sisters' foreheads.

The unique event, titled "Bon Phota Utsav", was held by a local voluntary organisation named “Notun Suryodoy (New Sunrise)", on the western bank of the Sagardighi in front of the district magistrate’s office.

Since afternoon, the area was crowded with women — from passers-by to police personnel, students to working professionals — all of whom became “sisters” for the day.

Members of the organisation stepped forward to apply sandalwood paste “phota” on their foreheads and greeted them with sweets.