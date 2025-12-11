MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal Congress to hold 'public recitation' of Constitution in Kolkata on 20 December

Event on Rani Rashmoni Road will see 100 people read the Constitution to boost awareness of citizens’ rights

PTI Published 11.12.25, 01:49 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar on Thursday announced a "public 'recitation" of the Constitution would be held in the city's Dharmatala area on December 20.

The initiative, 'Sahasra Kontey Sangbidhan Path' (Constitution Reading in Thousand Voices), is aimed at increasing public awareness of citizens' constitutional rights, he said.

"On December 20, at around 1 pm, 100 people will read the Constitution on Rani Rashmoni Road. Representatives from all communities, religions, castes, and creeds will be present at the programme," Sarkar said while addressing a press conference here.

"The Constitution gives every citizen their elementary rights," he added.

Sarkar further maintained that the "public recitation" is a symbolic assertion of democratic values amid what it describes as growing concerns over constitutional safeguards.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

