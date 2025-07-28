MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 28 July 2025

Cot leads way to health centres where ambulance can't, due to unmotorable roads

Rani Soren, a resident of Ranjitpur village under Srirampur gram panchayat in Habibpur block, had been suffering from severe diarrhoea for days

Soumya De Sarkar Published 28.07.25, 10:39 AM
The aged tribal woman being carried on a cot to the health centre from a village in Habibpur block of Malda. Picture by Soumya De Sarkar

The aged tribal woman being carried on a cot to the health centre from a village in Habibpur block of Malda. Picture by Soumya De Sarkar

A 70-year-old tribal woman from a remote village in Malda district had to be carried on a cot slung between two poles to a health centre due to the unmotorable condition of the village road.

Rani Soren, a resident of Ranjitpur village under Srirampur gram panchayat in Habibpur block, had been suffering from severe diarrhoea for days.

ADVERTISEMENT

As her condition worsened at home, her family and neighbours decided to take her to the health centre on Friday.

The nearest promary health centre was 2km away from her home.

However, the road connecting the village to the health centre is in such a nad shape that ambulances or even e-rickshaws cannot ply on it.

Finally, her family decided to take her on a cot. Two men carried the cot through the muddy, squelchy road.

Although the incident occurred on Friday, the matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on Sunday.

After initial treatment at the primary centre, Soren was referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where an ambulance was finally able to transport her.

The incident has drawn comparisons with a similar case from November 2023, when Mamuni Roy, a 25-year-old woman from neighbouring Bamangola block in Malda, was also carried to a hospital in the same manner. She succumbed to her illness, prompting administrative action in repairing that road.

Local political leaders quickly weighed in on the issue. Joel Murmu, the BJP MLA of Habibpur, slammed the state government.

“The chief minister claims 99 per cent of development is done. This is the ground reality. Where is the Pathashree scheme that promises repair of rural roads?” asked the BJP MLA.

Contacted, Sabitri Murmu, the Trinamool panchayat member of Srirampur, said: “The road repair is beyond the panchayat’s current budget capacity."

Subhamay Bose, district vice-president of Trinamool, called the incident “unfortunate” and promised that the road would be repaired soon.

Malda district magistrate Nitin Singhania said the administration had taken note of the matter and that immediate steps would be taken to address the road.

RELATED TOPICS

Medical Care Ambulance Health Centre
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC says 36 lakh Bihar voters not found, haze on illegal immigration theory

There have been complaints of arbitrariness by enrolment officials in a hurry to meet the July 25 deadline to collect the enumeration forms, filled in by prospective voters
India's batter Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the fifth day of the fourth Test match between India and England, at the Old Trafford cricket ground, in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 27, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This team is making its own history. Many people had written us off but team continued to fight

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT