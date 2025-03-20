Cops rescue kidnapped youth, nab 2 'captors' in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar police rescued a resident of neighbouring Assam on Wednesday who was abducted for money and arrested two alleged captors.

Cooch Behar SP Dyutiman Bhattacharya said Biswajit Sarkar, a 27-year-old from Golokganj in Assam's Dhubri district, was abducted and kept at a hideout in Cooch Behar.

Those arrested are Ramkrishna Bhowmik of Falimari village in Cooch Behar and Mukul Poddar of Golokganj in Assam.

“Prahlad Biswas of Golokganj came to the Kotwali police station here and reported his nephew Biswajit was abducted and kept in Cooch Behar. We acted on it and conducted raids early (on Wednesday),” the SP said.

Police sources said that despite Biswajit's profile — he is a daily-rated worker in Assam's Silchar — the abductors felt he had money.

On Tuesday, they abducted him and brought him to a hotel in Cooch Behar. From there, they called up his family and demanded ₹1 lakh. “Biswajit had ₹6,000 on him which he gave the duo. His family shelled out another ₹10,000 online and asked his captors to release him, expressing their inability to pay more,” said a source.

When the abductors did not release Biswajit, the family approached the police.