Cooch Behar gears up for Raas Mela from November 5, preparations in full swing

The district administration of Cooch Behar has started preparations for Raas Mela, north Bengal’s most prominent traditional fair, which will begin on November 5 and continue for 15 days.

A meeting was held at Lansdown Hall on Tuesday in the presence of senior officials of the district administration and the Cooch Behar municipality.

“The meeting was held to ensure that all arrangements for the Raas Mela are made properly and in coordination with every department,” said an official of the district administration.

Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of the civic body, said the fair is deeply intertwined with the cultural and economic life of the district.

“Raas Mela is not just a festival, but an important part of Cooch Behar’s tradition and economy. The administration, police, and municipality are working together to ensure that the fair is held smoothly this year as well,” Ghosh said.

Raas Mela, which attracts lakhs of visitors every year, dates back to the time when Cooch Behar was a princely state. The event revolves around Madan Mohan, the presiding deity of the erstwhile royal family.

Religious rituals are held at the Madan Mohan temple, situated on the banks of Bairagi Dighi. It is under the supervision of the Cooch Behar Devottar Trust Board, chaired by the district magistrate.

The fair itself is organised at the M.J.N. Stadium, located adjacent to the temple, and is managed by the civic body. It features over 4,000 stalls, a circus, and various amusement rides, along with daily cultural performances by artists from across the country.

For security, a temporary police outpost will be set up on the fairgrounds, and police personnel will be deployed throughout the event.