Congress leader mowed down by colleague in Malda; four others injured, accused arrested

A Congress leader of Malda was allegedly mowed down by an SUV driven by another local Congress leader at Kanua area under Harishchandrapur police station in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was Narendranath Saha, 39, a Congress shiksha karmadhyaksha of Harishchandrapur-I panchayat samiti and an advocate.

Congress leader Bipad Pramanik was driving the SUV, eyewitnesses and police sources said.

Four others, who were chatting with Saha at that time, were also hit by the SUV. Critically injured, they are now under treatment at Chanchal super specialty hospital.

Police have arrested Pramanik.

Saha’s wife Manju alleged that Pramanik had an old rivalry with her husband, an elected panchayat samiti member, and had deliberately mowed him to death.

Police sources said that according to the complaint lodged by Manju, her husband and Pramanik had a heated altercation over an old issue on Monday.

Pramanik had allegedly threatened Saha with dire consequences that day.

“Around 12.30am on Tuesday, Saha was talking to four of his friends namely Sasanka Saha, 38, Chandra Sekhar Saha, 39, Pulak Saha, 39 and Manoj Das, 40, at Kanua area under Harishchandrapur police station limits. Pramanik, who was at the wheel of a speeding SUV, hit all of them,” a police source said.

“All five were rushed to Chanchal super specialty hospital by bystanders where Saha was declared brought dead by the doctors on duty. Four others with grievous injuries are still under treatment,” the source said.

“The accused has been arrested and a probe is on,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the Malda SP.