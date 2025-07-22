CM plans to set up 'Durga Angan' in state- a courtyard dedicated to the goddess

Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she would soon set up a "Durga Angan" — a courtyard dedicated to the goddess — in Bengal, similar to the Jagannath temple she had built in Digha, prompting many in the Trinamool Congress to say that the party chairperson planned to invoke Bengal's most reverred deity to cushion the BJP's Hindutva politics.

“Maa Durga is our national asset. Durga Puja is a cultural treasure of our country. This festival has been inscribed on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage. Just like I built Jagannath Dham, I will build a Durga Angan in Bengal, where people can visit and experience the colour and essence of Durga Puja throughout the year,” said Mamata in her July 21 address.

Although Mamata did not provide details about her plans for the "Durga Angan", a Trinamool source said she had been considering setting up the facility near Calcutta. It is expected to resemble an open-air museum depicting the idols, culture and heritage of Durga Puja — the biggest festival in Bengal.

“She has extensive plans for this year’s Durga Puja. However, everything has not been finalised yet. Durga Angan is likely to be a place where anyone can experience the essence of Durga Puja throughout the year,” said a Trinamool leader.

Mamata also took a veiled swipe at Modi for his religious invocations.

“You used to say I don’t allow Durga Puja or Saraswati Puja. And now, all of a sudden, you remember Maa Durga and Maa Kali,” said Mamata before announcing the "Durga Angan" initiative.