Cleanliness initiatives launched by NBMCH and JGMCH to improve hospital environment

At NBMCH, which is the largest state-run referral hospital in north Bengal located at Susrutanagar, on the outskirts of Siliguri, the authorities, in association with the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, recently inaugurated a plastic bottle crusher to tackle plastic waste, including saline and water bottles

Binita Paul Published 20.02.25, 11:49 AM
North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

The authorities of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) and Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital (JGMCH) have introduced measures to enhance cleanliness, waste management and services in association with other agencies.

Arun Ghosh, the chief of the subdivisional rural body, said it aimed to maintain a cleaner and healthier hospital environment.

“Waste would no longer be dumped but processed scientifically to recycle. Additionally, solar drinking water systems and biogas plants are being planned on the campus to address water shortages and for a sustainable source of fuel,” said Ghosh.

He said two other similar machines were installed at different locations in the Siliguri subdivision to deal with plastic waste in the rural areas.

Sanjay Mallik, the superintendent of NBMCH, said the discarded plastic bottles had become a significant concern for them.

“The Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad is also implementing a comprehensive solid waste management project to sort and process all waste in NBMCH. It is nearing completion,” he said.

The authorities in JGMCH have adopted stricter cleanliness protocols and have decided to clear unauthorised shops operating on the hospital premises.

Prabir Deb, the principal, said notices would be issued to these shop owners to vacate the space.

Also, fines would be imposed for littering the campus.

Kalyan Khan, the superintendent of JGMCH, said a fine of 50 would be charged for spitting and 200 for smoking violations. “These measures aim to ensure a hygienic hospital environment,” he said.

The two medical colleges are enhancing digital surveillance in operation theatres through CCTV cameras. In NBMCH, the cameras will be installed in all six OTs to monitor people entering and exiting the OTs. “In Jalpaiguri, we have three operation theatres on two of our campuses. All the OTs will be under CCTV surveillance,” said Khan.

