Civic volunteer held on rape charge in Malda

A civic volunteer was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a homemaker in Malda district.

Pankaj Mondal, the accused, was remanded in judicial custody till February 7.

Sources said Mondal was also a shaman who performed rituals which he claimed cured people of ailments.

On Thursday midnight, the homemaker, who was staying at her mother’s place for a month, complained of abdominal pain.

“As I could not take her to the hospital, I called the civic volunteer to treat my daughter,” said the victim’s mother.

Mondal reached her house and told the mother to fetch some water from the river. “When I returned, he was not there while my daughter was unconscious. After she regained her senses, she told me that the civic volunteer had raped her,” the mother added.

Later, she filed a complaint with the police who arrested Mondal.

“We are investigating the case. Our officers are gathering information from different sources. They will also speak to the victim,” said a senior police officer.