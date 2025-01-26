MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 26 January 2025

Civic volunteer held on rape charge in Malda

Pankaj Mondal, the accused, was remanded in judicial custody till February 7

Our Correspondent Published 26.01.25, 11:50 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A civic volunteer was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a homemaker in Malda district.

Pankaj Mondal, the accused, was remanded in judicial custody till February 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said Mondal was also a shaman who performed rituals which he claimed cured people of ailments.

On Thursday midnight, the homemaker, who was staying at her mother’s place for a month, complained of abdominal pain.

“As I could not take her to the hospital, I called the civic volunteer to treat my daughter,” said the victim’s mother.

Mondal reached her house and told the mother to fetch some water from the river. “When I returned, he was not there while my daughter was unconscious. After she regained her senses, she told me that the civic volunteer had raped her,” the mother added.

Later, she filed a complaint with the police who arrested Mondal.

“We are investigating the case. Our officers are gathering information from different sources. They will also speak to the victim,” said a senior police officer.

RELATED TOPICS

Rape Case Civic Volunteers
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tiffin box bares troubles facing republic at 75, cultural differences sneak into class

Many parents and even children allegedly object to non-vegetarian food in their friends’ snacks or make objectionable remarks about others’ habits
Mallikarjun Kharge.
Quote left Quote right

Every sacred tenet of the Constitution is being shredded into pieces by an authoritarian regime

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT