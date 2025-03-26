CID's anti-corruption branch investigates recruitment of 22 teachers in Malda

The anti-corruption branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police has begun an investigation into the recruitment of 22 teachers working in various primary schools of Malda district.

The investigation, sources said, started soon after a written complaint was lodged in February at the chief minister's office (CMO) addressed to the chief secretary and the director general of police of the state.

In the complaint, it was alleged that 22 teachers had furnished fake caste certificates to get jobs as teachers in state-aided primary schools of Malda.

“The state ordered a probe. The CID was asked to conduct it. The anti-corruption branch of CID has taken up the matter and is investigating the case,” said a source.

As a part of the probe, the investigating agency of the state has recently sent letters to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) and the District Primary School Council (DPSC) of Malda, seeking the details of the appointment of the teachers concerned.

Receiving the letter, Malda DPSC chairperson Basanti Barman recently issued an instruction to the teachers concerned to submit all necessary documents related to their educational qualifications, appointment and caste certificate to her office.

"Last month, a two-member team from the anti-corruption branch of CID visited my office and took details of two such teachers. Recently, we received a letter from the investigating agency where we have been asked to send such particulars of 20 more primary teachers. We have initiated the process and will soon send those to the CID,” Barman said on Monday.

The WBBPE authorities have also sought details of these teachers from the DPSC, she added.

Sources said that there were around 200 primary schools in Malda district under the district primary education department, with 31 circles of the department under which these institutions are located.

“The teachers, whose appointments have been questioned, are working in five circles of the department, namely, Manikchak, Manikchak-I, Ratua (New), Kariali and Mothabari,” said Malay Mandal, the district inspector of schools (primary education) in Malda.

He and Barman, however, did not disclose the names of the primary teachers against whom the probe has been initiated.

“The investigation is in progress, and it would be wrong to divulge their identities,” said the DPSC chairperson.