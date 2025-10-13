Chatbot to help flood-hit access relief swiftly across Darjeeling after recent deluge

The Darjeeling district administration has designed a chatbot to address relief issues following the recent spate of landslides and floods across the region.

A chatbot is a computer program designed to stimulate conversation with human users on the Internet.

This specific chatbox, which can be accessed through WhatsApp, allows users to communicate either in English, Nepali or Bengali.

“A user has to type one’s name and mobile number to continue the conversation,” said a source in the administration.

The chatbox seeks details like the complainant’s block, gram panchayat/ municipality and ward details.

“The sure can seek support for rescue, evacuation or even for the reissuance of missing documents in the floods,” said a source.

Once the complaint is lodged, the Darjeeling district magistrate’s office calls up the specific number seeking more details of the complaint.

“The chatbot is aimed to ensure that affected citizens can easily and directly reach out to the administration for help,” the source said.

Apart from the online platform, the district administration is also holding onsite camps at various places.

The special outreach camps are being held to reissue lost documents such as voter, PAN and Aadhaar cards as well as certificates. Many have lost their original documents in the floods.

Medical camps, female hygiene counters, special relief kit distribution camps, books and educational materials distribution camps, damage assessment team help desk and tourist help desk, community kitchens, are also being set up, said an administrative source.

In Darjeeling district alone, 21 people died in the recent landslide and floods on October 5. Across north Bengal, the toll was at least 33.

More than 459 landslides were recorded in Darjeeling district in the small hours of October 5, which damaged at least 542 houses and more than 67 roads.