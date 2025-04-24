MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 24 April 2025

Centre approves Rs 1,503-crore water projects for Darjeeling district under AMRUT 2.0

Projects cover all urban bodies of Darjeeling district namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik municipalities and Siliguri Municipal Corporation

Vivek Chhetri Published 24.04.25, 09:29 AM
BJP MP Raju Bista

BJP MP Raju Bista File picture

The Centre has approved projects worth 1,503 crore for Darjeeling district aimed at enhancing water supply, improving sewerage and rejuvenating water bodies.

The projects have been sanctioned under the Centre’s flagship urban development scheme, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which is under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under AMRUT 2.0, nine projects valued at 1,503.67 crore have been approved in Darjeeling district,” stated Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista.

The projects cover all the urban bodies of Darjeeling district namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik municipalities and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Under AMRUT 1.0, the district had received an allocation of 206.8 crore. Of this, 204.84 crore was allocated specifically for drinking water supply to every household in Darjeeling municipality area, including 11,800 new tap connections. Additionally, 17 park projects and the development of 1.4 acres of green space were completed in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area at a cost of 1.96 crore.

“Darjeeling municipality has been allocated an extra 298.6 crore under AMRUT 2.0. This includes 238.6 crore to complete the drinking water project in Darjeeling municipal area, and an additional 60 crores for the renovation of Sinchel North and South Lakes and enhance the total capacity with a new reservoir at Sinchel Lake area,” said Bista.

The North and South Lakes at Senchal have storage capacities of 20 million gallons and 13 million gallons, respectively.

Government sources had earlier told The Telegraph that while there is a demand for 6.07 million gallons of water daily (MGD) in Darjeeling town, the civic body can supply only 1.5 MGD during the lean period.

“Even during the rainy season there is still a deficit of 1.27 MGD in Darjeeling town,” said a source.

This despite the fact that the average annual precipitation in Darjeeling is around 3,100mm, which is much higher than the average rainfall of Bengal at 1,180mm. Most of Darjeeling's rainfall occurs between June and September.

Apart from Darjeeling, Kurseong municipality has been allocated 210.8 crores. This includes 210 crores for ensuring drinking water supply in Kurseong municipal area, and 80 lakhs for the rejuvenation of water lakes under the civic body.

Funds have been allocated for desiltation of the famous Mirik, too.

“As much as 10 crore is allocated towards the rejuvenation and desiltation of the Sumendu Lake at Mirik. With this, Mirik Lake will look prettier and the deaths of hundreds of fish due to lack of oxygen will be avoided,” said Bista.

Mirik will also receive 2.43 crore for ensuring 100 per cent coverage of homes with drinking water connection

A sum of 196.57 crore for water supply has been earmarked for Kalimpong municipality and an extra 40 lakh to develop green space in Kalimpong.

For Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), a total of 785.27 crore has been allocated.

“Of this, 511.08 crore is earmarked to augment the water supply scheme (Phase-I) that covers Siliguri and its surrounding rural areas,” said the Darjeeling BJP MP.

An additional 274.19 crore has been sanctioned to upgrade the existing waste stabilisation pond (WSP).

RELATED TOPICS

Amrut 2.0 Darjeeling Kalimpong Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) Kurseong Mirik
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Counting the price of Pahalgam: Indus treaty halted, ties & borders with Pakistan blocked

There’s credible reason to believe other reprisal measures for the meadow massacre could be in the works but cannot be spelt out for obvious reasons
Security personnel keep vigil near the Dal Lake amid high alert after the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. At least 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam on Tuesday.
Quote left Quote right

Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in J&K. Do not travel to this state

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT