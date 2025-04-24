Centre approves Rs 1,503-crore water projects for Darjeeling district under AMRUT 2.0

The Centre has approved projects worth ₹1,503 crore for Darjeeling district aimed at enhancing water supply, improving sewerage and rejuvenating water bodies.

The projects have been sanctioned under the Centre’s flagship urban development scheme, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which is under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

“Under AMRUT 2.0, nine projects valued at ₹1,503.67 crore have been approved in Darjeeling district,” stated Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista.

The projects cover all the urban bodies of Darjeeling district namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik municipalities and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Under AMRUT 1.0, the district had received an allocation of ₹206.8 crore. Of this, ₹204.84 crore was allocated specifically for drinking water supply to every household in Darjeeling municipality area, including 11,800 new tap connections. Additionally, 17 park projects and the development of 1.4 acres of green space were completed in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area at a cost of ₹1.96 crore.

“Darjeeling municipality has been allocated an extra ₹298.6 crore under AMRUT 2.0. This includes ₹238.6 crore to complete the drinking water project in Darjeeling municipal area, and an additional ₹60 crores for the renovation of Sinchel North and South Lakes and enhance the total capacity with a new reservoir at Sinchel Lake area,” said Bista.

The North and South Lakes at Senchal have storage capacities of 20 million gallons and 13 million gallons, respectively.

Government sources had earlier told The Telegraph that while there is a demand for 6.07 million gallons of water daily (MGD) in Darjeeling town, the civic body can supply only 1.5 MGD during the lean period.

“Even during the rainy season there is still a deficit of 1.27 MGD in Darjeeling town,” said a source.

This despite the fact that the average annual precipitation in Darjeeling is around 3,100mm, which is much higher than the average rainfall of Bengal at 1,180mm. Most of Darjeeling's rainfall occurs between June and September.

Apart from Darjeeling, Kurseong municipality has been allocated ₹210.8 crores. This includes ₹210 crores for ensuring drinking water supply in Kurseong municipal area, and ₹ 80 lakhs for the rejuvenation of water lakes under the civic body.

Funds have been allocated for desiltation of the famous Mirik, too.

“As much as ₹10 crore is allocated towards the rejuvenation and desiltation of the Sumendu Lake at Mirik. With this, Mirik Lake will look prettier and the deaths of hundreds of fish due to lack of oxygen will be avoided,” said Bista.

Mirik will also receive ₹2.43 crore for ensuring 100 per cent coverage of homes with drinking water connection

A sum of ₹196.57 crore for water supply has been earmarked for Kalimpong municipality and an extra ₹40 lakh to develop green space in Kalimpong.

For Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), a total of ₹785.27 crore has been allocated.

“Of this, ₹511.08 crore is earmarked to augment the water supply scheme (Phase-I) that covers Siliguri and its surrounding rural areas,” said the Darjeeling BJP MP.

An additional ₹274.19 crore has been sanctioned to upgrade the existing waste stabilisation pond (WSP).