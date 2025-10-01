CCTV cameras installed by South Dinajpur district police keep an eye on open borders

The South Dinajpur district police have installed CCTV cameras in villages near the India-Bangladesh border to intensify vigil during the ongoing festive season and prevent infiltration through open borders as well as untoward incidents.

“CCTV cameras have been installed along the India-Bangladesh border to monitor the border and adjoining areas. Some other measures have been taken to ensure that the Puja celebrations proceed smoothly,” said Chinmay Mittal, the superintendent of police, South Dinajpur.

The district shares a border with Bangladesh on three sides. Out of around 250km of the international border, around 20km to 30km are still open, without fencing.

In the past, there had been numerous instances of infiltration through open stretches and criminals entered through these areas to commit crimes in places like Balurghat and even in Calcutta.

Since last year, as diplomatic relations with Bangladesh have deteriorated following the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina government, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified surveillance along the border. Now, special arrangements have been made by the police during the festive season.

According to police sources, the surveillance will be conducted using CCTV cameras, primarily in those areas where the border is unfenced and open. Among these are the bordering villages of Haripukur, Mathurapur, Chakgopla, Ujal, and Apter, all located in the Hili block of the district.

“We are not divulging the locations of the CCTV cameras which have been installed near the border for security reasons. Our officers are working in close coordination with the BSF,” said a police officer.

During the festive days, it has been planned to deploy both uniformed officers and policemen in plainclothes in different locations. Drones and CCTVs are also being used for surveillance at crowded places.

To ensure women's safety, initiatives have also been taken. In the towns of Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur, the “Winners” team — all-women police teams — are patrolling on motorcycles.

The police have also published puja guide maps for Balurghat and Gangarampur towns ahead of the festivities. “The guide map will help people visit various puja pandals without traffic congestion. The guide map also includes QR codes, and by scanning them, one can access the digital version of the map,” said a police officer.