Canine capers at Bengal Safari Park, new attractions soon at open-air zoo of Siliguri

The North Bengal Wild Animal Park, popularly known as the Bengal Safari Park, will come up with an enclosure for canines soon, authorities of the park said on Monday.

Authorities of the only open-air zoological park in north Bengal located on the outskirts of Siliguri will soon release two wild dogs for public display at the enclosure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In due course, hyenas and jackals will also be released at the enclosure, they said.

“The canine enclosure is ready at the park. Two wild dogs will be introduced for public display soon, while the process to bring hyenas, wolves, and jackals is in progress,” said E. Vijayakumar, the park’s director.

He was speaking on the sidelines of “Banmahotsav", a statewide celebration hosted by the state forest department for conservation of nature that was also observed at the park on Monday.

Around 50 saplings were planted at the park on this occasion.

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb was present at the event with foresters and officials of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police.

According to the director, as of now, there are 800 wild animals of 60 different species at the park.

“A separate lizard enclosure will also open with green iguanas and Indian monitor lizards,” the official said.

Sources said five green iguanas and one pair of Indian monitor lizards had reached the park from the Alipore zoo in Calcutta.

The Indian monitor lizard, which is found in the Indian sub-continent and southeast and western Asia, is witnessing a decline in population due to hunting, sources added.

Veteran Trinamool leader Deb, who was instrumental in setting up the park — a major project taken up by the state in north Bengal — said he asked foresters to open an enclosure for giraffes and hippos as well.

Deb said he wanted Siliguri to be more green in the years to come. “In the Siliguri civic area, we are planning to introduce a guideline which would make it mandatory to have a green space in every building,” he said.

Police outpost

A new police outpost of Siliguri Metropolitan Police will be operational at the safari park from this week.

C. Sudhakar, the commissioner of police, said a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and five constables would be posted at the outpost.

“Considering the steady footfall at the park, especially during festivities, the arrangement has been made for the security of visitors at the park,” said a police officer.