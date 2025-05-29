Cancer unit set to come up at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital, announces Gautam Deb

New facilities, including a cancer unit, are coming up at the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH).

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb, who also chairs the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (patient welfare committee) of the NBMCH, while attending a samiti meeting here on Wednesday spoke on the upcoming additions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A cancer unit will be functional at the hospital soon. The radiology department has received a new radiation therapy machine worth ₹8 crore, which will significantly boost the diagnostic and treatment capacity of cancer patients,” he said.

“The entire hospital will have a significant uplift in patient care. The authorities are also building a 150-bed hostel for women employees of the NBMCH. A sum of ₹22 lakh will be spent on water purification systems at the hostels,” he added.

Located in Susrutanagar on the outskirts of Siliguri, the NBMCH is the oldest and largest state-run referral hospital in north Bengal.

Sanjay Mallick, the medical superintendent-cum-vice principal of the NBMCH, elaborated on the new facilities.

The cancer OPD, he said, is scheduled to start in December. “Construction work of the unit is underway, with almost 35 per cent of the work over. We will have a meeting with the state PWD on June 15, where we will get updates about the completion of work,” said Mallick.

The operating theatre at the gynecology department was being renovated, he said.

On preparations following the recent rise in Covid cases across India, Mallick said they were prepared. “Isolation beds are in place, and the infrastructure we used during the pandemic is ready. Surveillance under the SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) protocol is being followed,” he said.