Calm Mothabari eyes Ram Navami, administration buckles up for peaceful celebration

Malda police and administration have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that Ram Navami on April 6 is celebrated in an amiable environment of peace and harmony at Mothabari and the entire district, the way Eid was celebrated on Monday.

Tension erupted in Mothabari last week as two communities clashed over religious processions. Police intervened and brought the situation under control, arresting 63 persons so far. The BSF was engaged in patrolling to restore peace. Internet services were also suspended for some time.

With Ram Navami ahead, the Malda police have taken a slew of initiatives to prevent any fresh unrest in Mothabari or Malda district.

“We are monitoring social media and putting up posts regularly so that people do not believe in fake pictures and wrong information being circulated from different quarters. Our personnel are patrolling specific areas to prevent breach of peace,” said a senior police officer.

On social media, the district police put up posts clearly mentioning stern steps would be taken against any group or individual perpetrating violence.

A district police source said intelligence wings were activated for information on sensitive areas.

“Men in mufti (plainclothes policemen) are visiting key locations to gather information and assess the situation. The process of identifying trouble-mongers is on, and steps are being taken to stop them from creating tension,” said a source. “There has been no fresh violence. Today (Monday), Eid was celebrated across Mothabari peacefully and we believe there will be no problem during Ram Navami. We are also exchanging information with other law-enforcing agencies of the district.”

The police and the administration are also conducting peace meetings at different levels with religious leaders and community representatives.

“On Sunday, the administration held a meeting regarding Ram Navami where political leaders and representatives from various organisations were present,” said a source.

The BJP was quick to pick on the Mothabari violence. Its leaders played the polarisation card, and on Sunday, state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar reached Malda with a plan to visit Mothabari.

He, however, was stopped by the police much ahead of the Mothabari. Majumdar squatted on the spot with other BJP leaders, demonstrated for some time, and left.

“The police are acting at Trinamool’s behest. Our protest will continue against the failure of the police to control the situation. On April 1, we will organise a march to the office of the superintendent of police,” Majumdar said on Sunday.

The TMC leadership accused the BJP of playing politics.

“We believe no responsible political leader should try to exploit an undesirable incident for narrow political interests, but the BJP is doing it,” said Abdur Rahim Boxi, the Malda TMC president.

However, Mothabari proved on Eid that peaceful coexistence is possible.

Hundreds of Muslims offered their prayers and moved out to local markets. A fair on the festive occasion — an annual feature — was held where like every year, Hindus had put up shops selling various items for Muslim customers.

“All attention was at Mothabari today. But people there proved they believed in peace and amity. We hope Ram Navami is celebrated with similar amity,” said a district administration official.